McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.77.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $266.69 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $192.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

