Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.81.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAR. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other Marriott International news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Marriott International news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $481,621,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,219,000 after buying an additional 1,194,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $253.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.10. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $161.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.53. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

