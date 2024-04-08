Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $18.43

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.43, but opened at $19.42. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 9,435,036 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 30.50, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 5.37.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. The business had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,392 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $949,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

