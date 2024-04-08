Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Manhattan Bridge Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of LOAN opened at $5.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

