Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 198 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Manchester Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,934 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 0.7% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,756,001,000 after acquiring an additional 387,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,594,235,000 after acquiring an additional 135,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,388,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,031 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,004. The stock has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.83. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $86.36 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 60.96%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

