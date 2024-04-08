Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 1,376 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Manchester Financial Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 185.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 130.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE T traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.41. 7,776,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,177,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

