Manchester Financial Inc. Has $659,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Manchester Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 39.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.43.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $170.87. 1,456,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,674,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.23 and a 200-day moving average of $159.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $302.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

