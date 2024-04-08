Manchester Financial Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD – Free Report) by 664.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,070 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXD. GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 50.5% during the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 50,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 16,788 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at $821,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Dow30 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DXD stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $32.09. 125,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,994. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $46.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Profile

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.