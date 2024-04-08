Manchester Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for 1.4% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 52,127 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,065.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,179,000 after purchasing an additional 929,926 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

IHI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.14. 192,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,698. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $59.14.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

