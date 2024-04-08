Manchester Financial Inc. Acquires 179 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $254.22. 215,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,447. The firm has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.10. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.01 and a 1-year high of $256.53.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,937.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,937.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.81.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

