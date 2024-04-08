Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Price Up 0%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.42 and last traded at $47.34. Approximately 85,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 360,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MAIN

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.04.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 8.37%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 945.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 562.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.