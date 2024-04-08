Maiar DEX Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $29.37 million and approximately $67,803.87 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00014599 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001616 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00016615 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,850.80 or 1.00039785 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011046 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.69 or 0.00134625 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000647 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $48,796.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

