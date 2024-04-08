Madrona Financial Services LLC Sells 427 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $121.99. The stock had a trading volume of 217,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,441. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.71. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $123.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

