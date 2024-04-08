Madrona Financial Services LLC Has $4.27 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Madrona Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,936 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $101.94. 556,003 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.46 and a 200-day moving average of $94.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

