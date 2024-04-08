Madrona Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,248 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

