Madrona Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Madrona Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $85,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

PEY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.33. 180,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,841. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

