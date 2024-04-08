Madrona Financial Services LLC Buys 1,636 Shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XMPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 680.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Get VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF alerts:

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMPT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.15. 18,754 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.