MA Private Wealth Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

MA Private Wealth lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 292,516 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

BATS:VLUE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.97. 407,496 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

