MA Private Wealth Sells 294 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MA Private Wealth lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,106. The stock has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

