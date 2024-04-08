MA Private Wealth Sells 1,417 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

MA Private Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after buying an additional 2,719,637 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,679,000 after buying an additional 1,158,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after buying an additional 1,642,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,537,000 after buying an additional 2,354,312 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,130. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.17 and a 200-day moving average of $91.06. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $95.70.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.