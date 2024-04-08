MA Private Wealth Invests $282,000 in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

MA Private Wealth acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 14,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,304. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.88.

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

