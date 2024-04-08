MA Private Wealth Invests $208,000 in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

MA Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,204,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,060,000 after purchasing an additional 286,621 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,246,000 after acquiring an additional 609,911 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,674,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after acquiring an additional 898,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 420,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 921,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,452,000 after acquiring an additional 25,938 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IVLU traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.37. 166,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,261. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

