MA Private Wealth Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

MA Private Wealth decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after buying an additional 71,596 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 121.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.09. 1,527,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,125. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $59.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.