MA Private Wealth Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

MA Private Wealth trimmed its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

DSI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.43. 141,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,143. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $76.12 and a one year high of $101.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.13.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

