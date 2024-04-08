MA Private Wealth Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

MA Private Wealth lessened its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,483,000 after buying an additional 1,067,763 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,858.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,654,000 after buying an additional 543,010 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 46,982 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,426,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,260,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.10. 138,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,472. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $76.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

