MA Private Wealth Cuts Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

MA Private Wealth lessened its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,179 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 96,221 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after acquiring an additional 371,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLH stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.93. 562,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,438. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.36.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

