MA Private Wealth Acquires Shares of 12,700 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

MA Private Wealth acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Braidwell LP increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,362,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after buying an additional 2,571,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,392,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,978,000 after purchasing an additional 302,270 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 371.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 404,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 319,037 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% in the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,848,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,051,000 after buying an additional 1,848,197 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,286,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after buying an additional 1,964,000 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BCRX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.61. 1,603,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,686. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

