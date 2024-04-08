MA Private Wealth Acquires 2,350 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. MA Private Wealth owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.12. The stock had a trading volume of 618,465 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.54. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

