Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $539.00 price target (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $490.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $356.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $443.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.69. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $326.93 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 46.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $129,736,000 after purchasing an additional 105,713 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,716,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

