Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 3.1%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 6,710,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 36,649,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,250,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,486,000 after buying an additional 9,175,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

