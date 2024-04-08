Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,803 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $239.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

