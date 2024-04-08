Loop Capital Lowers JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $24.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.07.

JD.com stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07. JD.com has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JD.com by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JD.com by 468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in JD.com by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

