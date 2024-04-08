Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Trading Down 25%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report) traded down 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 274,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 281,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

