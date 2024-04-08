Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 137,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 379,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $854.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 1.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOMA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Featured Articles

