Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Raised to $100.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.86.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $87.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.16. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $96.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,070.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $2,198,737 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Logitech International by 529.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

