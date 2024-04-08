Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives $336.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $336.40.

LAD has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 509.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $277.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $205.97 and a 12 month high of $331.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.93. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 35.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, March 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

