Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) Insider Tony Ottaviano Purchases 1,250,000 Shares

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR – Get Free Report) insider Tony Ottaviano bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.16 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$1,443,750.00 ($937,500.00).
Tony Ottaviano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Tony Ottaviano bought 1,221,217 shares of Liontown Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$1,257,853.51 ($816,787.99).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.49, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 22.78.
Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.
