Lincoln National Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 12,425 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 285% compared to the typical volume of 3,225 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNC

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 3,930.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LNC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.06. 586,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,267. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.07%.

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.