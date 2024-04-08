Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Limbach Price Performance
LMB stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Limbach has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39. The firm has a market cap of $479.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.25 million. Limbach had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Research analysts predict that Limbach will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Limbach Company Profile
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Limbach
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.