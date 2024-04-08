Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Limbach Price Performance

LMB stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Limbach has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39. The firm has a market cap of $479.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.25 million. Limbach had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Research analysts predict that Limbach will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Limbach Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Limbach by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Limbach by 473.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Limbach during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

