Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 313,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 657,874 shares.The stock last traded at $21.06 and had previously closed at $20.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DRS. Bank of America raised their price target on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.03 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Leonardo DRS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,389,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1,923.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,419 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,218,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,539 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,890,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after acquiring an additional 299,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,718,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leonardo DRS

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.