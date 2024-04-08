Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Down 3.7 %

LEJU stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Leju has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.

Institutional Trading of Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Leju as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

