Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.27. 810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 19,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Lavoro Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $731.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Lavoro had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $618.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lavoro Limited will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lavoro

Lavoro Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Lavoro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lavoro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

