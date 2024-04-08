Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.27. 810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 19,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.
Lavoro Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $731.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Lavoro had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $618.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lavoro Limited will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Lavoro Company Profile
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
