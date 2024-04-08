Laqira Protocol Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $34,928.74 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,623,663 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Laqira Protocol is blog.laqira.io. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

