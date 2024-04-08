Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) PT Lowered to $106.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $132.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LW

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,981,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,340. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.75. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $77.41 and a 52 week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.