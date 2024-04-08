La Rosa Holdings Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 8th (NASDAQ:LRHC)

La Rosa’s (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 8th. La Rosa had issued 1,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 10th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
La Rosa Stock Performance
NASDAQ LRHC opened at $1.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.75. La Rosa has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
La Rosa Company Profile
