LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Trims Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ANSYS by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,592,000 after buying an additional 81,457 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ANSYS by 3.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ANSYS by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 356,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,805,000 after buying an additional 154,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.75.

ANSYS Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $4.22 on Monday, reaching $346.09. 120,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.70 and a 200 day moving average of $318.05.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

