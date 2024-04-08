LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 7,060 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,515,000 after purchasing an additional 698,611 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 671.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,617,000 after buying an additional 212,204 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,860,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $45,288,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FDS stock traded up $9.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $442.83. 189,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,603. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $464.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.39. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.96 and a 1 year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

