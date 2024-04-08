LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 26,500 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 192,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. Zscaler accounts for about 2.0% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $42,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,172. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ZS. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.55.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ZS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.95. 545,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,317. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

