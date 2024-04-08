LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Reduces Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 47,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 461,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,844,000 after purchasing an additional 73,564 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.30.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 143,559 shares in the company, valued at $83,567,129.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total transaction of $6,403,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 143,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,567,129.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total value of $5,419,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,175,726.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,982 shares of company stock worth $36,880,924. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 4.7 %

MPWR traded up $30.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $684.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,513. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $778.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $691.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.