LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Raises Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in STERIS were worth $14,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of STERIS by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

STERIS stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.52. 327,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,342. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.58. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $180.54 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. STERIS’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

